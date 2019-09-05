100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 5, 1919
Two pickets were placed in front of the French restaurant shortly before noon today bearing signs that the place is unfair to organized labor. It was said that other pickets would be placed in front of one or two other local restaurants before night. The boycott of the union against the French restaurant is declared to be the result of a recent fight between Ah Jim, Chinese cook, and Mrs. Gladys Land, a waitress. Mrs. Land refused to work there in case Ah Jim was retained and Otto Hohbach, manager of the restaurant, would not discharge the Chinese man. He stated that he would hire white cooks whenever the union would give him a guarantee of satisfaction.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 5, 1969
A wedding at 6:30 Sunday morning will precede a trek by a wagon train from Prairie City to the Pendleton Round-Up. Plans for the unique trip by some 20 Grant County residents were announced last month. Since then, the wedding plans have been added. The marriage will be between Ben Kerns of Bates, a state highway employe who originated the idea of the trip after last year’s Round-Up, and Vi Coley. Then the party will board seven covered wagons and mount at least six horses to begin the trip that grew out of a conversation by some Grant County people on their way home after last year’s Round-Up.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 5, 1994
At one point, area wheat farmers wondered if they’d even have a crop to harvest. So an average harvest and dramatically increasing wheat prices are more than most dared hope for. Wheat was selling at $4.10 a bushel Friday afternoon in Portland, and $3.69 in Pendleton, said Ray Neil, grain merchandiser with Pendleton Grain Growers. That’s about 70 cents higher than last year at this time, he added. Prices are high because of increased demand from Australia, China and the former Soviet Union, said Mike Stoltz, Umatilla County extension agent for Oregon State University.
