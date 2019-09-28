100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 28, 1919
Although officials of the Pendleton Round-Up have not received official notice of the action, it is reported from Portland that efforts to eliminate certain features declared objectionable in the program of the Pendleton Round-Up are being made by the Oregon Humane Society following a report made by Edward E. Graff, who represented the organization at the recent Round-Up. On recommendation of Mr. Graff the society adopted resolutions urging the elimination of a calf roping contest, and the adoption of rules in the steer roping contest that the animal should be roped over the horns. The resolution also urged that in the wild horse race a strong halter be placed on the animal while still in the corral in order to eliminate the treatment of choking them down.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 28, 1969
Safeway has decided the store near the Columbia (Highway 11) and South Main intersection in Milton-Freewater has been a “night spot” long enough. After the latest episode this week of cars “burning rubber” and of broken beer bottles all over the big parking lot, Safeway management is posting signs against loitering and police have promised strict enforcement. Police previously warned that without formal complaints and posting of the lot they could do little more than patrol the lot and break up groups parked there.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 28, 1994
Debate about whether sufficient action has been taken to protect Indian artifacts in the city’s Vert Collection could land the collection in a new home with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Donald Sampson, chairman of the Tribes’ Board of Trustees, wrote a letter to the Pendleton City Council insisting that action be taken to protect the collection. Sampson wants an agreement between the Umatilla County Historical Society and Tribes or he says legal action will be pursued through the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. The letter is a final step in what have been long and unsuccessful negotiations between the Tribes and historical society, which looks to make the collection part of its own museum, said Dave Tovey, a member of the Tribes’ Cultural Institute.
