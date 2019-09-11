100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 11, 1919
Otto Hohbach, proprietor of the Hohbach bakery, has completed the installation of some interesting new equipment at the Court street bakery, in the way of a bun divider which accurately measures and divides loaves of bread and buns, and a bun rounder which rolls and rounds 100 buns a minute. These machines are run by electricity and do the work that formerly required several men to perform and eliminates the handling of the bread and buns.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 11, 1969
Milton-Freewater Jaycees protested it was an attempt to “legislate morality,” a letter to Mayor Bill York exclaimed, “I didn’t realize you were aging so fast!” and a cafe owner asked the whole thing be tabled for at least two weeks, but the city council Monday night unanimously adopted the ordinance banning topless girl entertainers. Although another cafe owner appeared, he said, “not to cause trouble, but to get some guidelines,” no one came up with a definition of the measure’s “wholly or substantially exposed” phrase. The ordinance, effective in 30 days, provides no female shall appear where food or alcoholic beverages are offered for sale dressed so that one or both breasts are “wholly or substantially exposed to public view.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 11, 1994
The construction of a home manufacturing plant in Pendleton will create 250 new jobs and pump more than $6 million into the economy. Guerdon Homes Inc., based in Lake Oswego, announced Friday it is opening a plant in Pendleton with construction of a 126,000-square-foot building starting next month. It plans to have the plant operating by spring 1995. City Manager Larry Lehman expects the company will hire local people, aiding those who are unemployed or underemployed. Umatilla County has 2,130 unemployed residents, he said, according to the state Employment Division. “It’s mandated that at least 51 percent of the jobs go to low- and moderate-income people,” Lehman added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.