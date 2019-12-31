100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 31, 1919
Tomorrow the gridiron champions of the east and west will meet at Pasadena, Calif., when the University of Oregon team and the Harvard eleven battle for supremacy. In accord with its usual plan of good service the East Oregonian has arranged for a special report giving a summary of the game by quarters. This report will be received by wire between 3:30 and 6 p.m. and will be bulletined in full on the East Oregonian’s bulletin board at the corner of Webb and Main, as fast as it arrives. Those desiring news of the game and who are unable to see the bulletins may obtain the information by calling the East Oregonian, Phone 1.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 31, 1969
Many Pendleton businesses are affected by travelers. The new freeway poses the threat of guiding these travelers past the city without their stopping. “A lot of people are going by that shouldn’t because of deceptive road signing,” said E. M. McClure, owner of the Imperial 400 motel. A common gripe from downtown merchants is that the signs don’t indicate a city center.
Earl Storey, operator of a Phillips 66 station on Highway 30 west of Pendleton, said his business is definitely hurt, and is at least 25 per cent off. “I think eventually it will even itself out once people learn to get on and off the freeway,” he said. The Chamber of Commerce, the City Council and other organizations are trying to get the state highway department to change the exit signs.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 31, 1994
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation will take over complete administration of Indian Health Services from the federal government at a cost of up to $1 million more than it is operating on now. The General Council passed a resolution Thursday allowing a team to proceed with negotiations that will give the tribes control of the remaining IHS programs at the Yellowhawk Clinic. With the takeover, the tribes will have more control over how they spend their money on equipment rather than following mandates established by the federal government.
