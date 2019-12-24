100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 24, 1919
Mrs. Sarah Tabor has confessed, authorities in Michigan declared, that her daughter, Maud, died as the result of an illegal operation allegedly performed by Maud’s husband, Joseph Virgo, in 1916. Maud’s body was discovered in a trunk in the basement of the Tabor home in Michigan three weeks ago. Virgo has been arrested in Chicago. He was an undertaker and had been married six times. Mrs. Tabor and her son, Walter Tabor, came to Freewater from Michigan some time ago. They left town a month ago and were apprehended in California. The two are well known Freewater people.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 24, 1969
The district attorney of Umatilla County, Raoul P. “Joe” Smith, says he is morally opposed to his government’s storing nerve gas at the Umatilla depot — or anywhere. And he’s not a pacifist. “We Mormons are a fairly militant bunch,” he says, “but I think it’s a moral issue involved in spending money on better and better ways to kill more and more people.” Smith also believes there is a high risk in storing nerve gas near populated areas, despite the Army’s avowed precautions. He pointed out the decision to transfer the gas from Okinawa came after an accidental seepage which injured a number of persons. When Smith, appearing on the local television station, first gave his position on the issue and announced the preparation of a court case, he became a very unpopular person around Hermiston.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Dec. 24, 1994
Twelve-year-old Travis Hart was among about 50 youth from St. Mary’s Catholic Church who recently wrapped 800 gifts in 1½ hours for the Christmas Eve community meal served at Blue Mountain Community College. The dinner has become a tradition, and about 500 people gather for the occasion. The free meal includes live entertainment and a children’s room with stories, games and Christmas videotapes — and Santa will be on hand to give out all those presents.
