100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 1, 1920
The year past was the transition year from war to peace. It was the reconstruction year. The year at hand for Pendleton is the return to peace-time progress. The building activity planned, the healthy crops now in the ground, the thriving herds and flocks, all give Pendleton a rosy future. For the many blessings of 1919 Pendletonians rejoiced last night. Their cheer was not alone confined to this spirit of thanksgiving, however. Their joy was largely that of optimism for the better things to come in 1920.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 1, 1970
A former Pendleton police officer had the pleasure of presenting a Milhous family antique recently to President Richard Milhous Nixon. Clifford Murray, who was a sergeant of the police force here about ten years ago, is now chief of police at San Clemente, Calif., where the President has purchased an estate. The antique, an old shotgun, was included in an auction sale, Chief Murray told his mother, Zrietta Kofford of Pendleton. Murray said the President was surprised. He had never known the gun existed. It had belonged to his uncle.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Jan. 1, 1995
It’s been nearly nine months since the progress on the Pendleton garbage transfer station came to a sudden halt after protest from residents of the Pendair Heights neighborhood who voiced common worries of foul smells, blowing garbage, health risks and safety hazards for children who play at a nearby park. What’s transpired has been an often emotional, always divisive voyage through the city planning- and public-meetings process, with no amiable solution anywhere on the horizon.
