100 years ago
University of Oregon Alumni and friends are looking forward with considerable anticipation to the appearance of the Men’s glee club at the high school auditorium tomorrow night. Reports from the Willamette valley indicate that this year’s program is of professional quality and that the club is being greatly appreciated wherever it goes.
Pendleton alumni met with Art Rudd, advance agent for the club, Saturday afternoon and perfected plans for the local appearance. Arrangements were made for the entertainment of the boys under the direction of Miss Helen Nelson. A reception committee to meet the men when they arrive tomorrow morning on number 24 is composed of Jens Tergeson and Ben Smith, Edna Murphy is assisting Miss Nelson in the distribution of the tickets and Miss Elsie Fitzmaurice is in charge of the Greater Oregon Program at the high school tomorrow afternoon.
50 years ago
Pendleton’s only locally-owned bank, The Pendleton Banking Co., was officially opened with ribbon cutting ceremonies this morning.
The bank, located temporarily at 7 SE Court Ave., will build a new building at the corner of SE Court and Second Street. No date for construction has been set.
Performing the ribbon cutting rite was John Olin, Oregon superintendent of banks. He was assisted by John Segerstrom, the new bank’s president, and Joe Green, a local accountant and chairman of the bank’s board of directors.
Wallace McCrae, president of Blue Mountain Community College, made the introductory remarks.
Olin spoke to a small crowd of about 40 in front of the new office. He spoke of the bank’s need to serve the community and told Segerstrom and other bank officials, “If you serve it (the community), it will serve you.”
The people then entered the bank and Green opened the first account.
25 years ago
A funeral home and veterans group are teaming up to remember local residents killed in wars, but they need help collecting the names of those who may have been forgotten.
Keith Campbell, manager of Bishop Funeral Chapel on Southeast Byers Avenue, said he plans to place a memorial in front of his business for residents killed in wars. Though neither he nor his family have a strong tradition in the military, he said it is important to him to recognize those who have served their country.
“I just thought it would be a good idea to have some kind of memorial here,” Campbell said. “I thought it was something the community needed.”
His preliminary plans call for the memorial to be a piece of granite, possibly carved into the shape of the state of Oregon, that lists the names of locals killed in action. It would be located next to the flagpole that was installed at the edge of the funeral chapel’s front garden earlier this year.
The front garden, which blooms brightly with colorful flowers in the summer, seemed like an appropriate place, Campbell said. He also eventually plans to start flying the flag on the adjacent pole in memory of other veterans who have died.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.