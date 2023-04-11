100 years ago

At the Rotary luncheon today Walla Walla Rotarians told the story of the great historical pageant to be held in that city early in June and made the suggestion that Pendleton provide a troop of civil war cavalry to represent Colonel Wright’s Indian fighters in the great finale of the play. The request was taken under consideration and H. E. Inlow, vice president in charge of meeting in the absence of President Phelps, named S. R. Thompson, Chauncey Bishop and J. H. Estes as a committee to report next Tuesday.

