Two fights of the five that will be given on the card of 32 rounds of boxing under the auspices of the boxing commission Monday night are expected to be worth the price of admission, and the other three will be offered just for good measure to make sure that the fans get about twice what they pay for. At least that is the way some of the dopesters feel about the bill.
In the top-notch event on the card will be Stokes of Seattle and Needham of Spokane for a 10-round mill. Stokes has been here several days and is working out every afternoon with the rest of the crew in the basement of the Hotel Dorion. The Seattle boy is lighter than Needham, but he is showing some speed. Needham probably will enter the ring as a favorite over his lighter opponent, but the past records of both men assure a good fight.
50 years ago
The planning committee of the Umatilla Indian Reservation has started work on a comprehensive plan for the land within the reservation’s boundaries.
The plan will set forth the intentions for the conservation and development of the reservation.
Carl Sampson, chairman of the committee, said the study has five major purposes:
Evaluate social, health, physical, economic, environment and governmental conditions on the reservation.
Determine foals for the development of the tribal resources in keeping with tribal values. The purpose would be to ease existing problems and to improve the social and economic base of the Indian community.
Identify the potential of the land within the reservation for various uses.
Develop a plan to guide the development and conservation of the reservation.
Identify projects, plans or programs that should be done on a priority basis to meet the desires and needs of the Indian people.
25 years ago
Several youths and their parents showed up at the City Council meeting last week to protest a proposed ordinance that would have banned rollerblading and skateboarding in the business district.
While city officials seem convinced something needs to be done to curb nuisance rollerblading and skateboarding, a lengthy comment period convinced the council to remove the portion of the ordinance addressing the problem and send it back to the Planning Commission for more review.
The proposed ordinance was posted earlier this month at area businesses and City Hall, prompting the large turnout at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The council ended up approaching an ordinance that outlaws parking recreational vehicles such as campers, boats, trailers and other vehicles on city streets for more than 72 hours.
During the debate over rollerblading and skateboarding, council member Kathyrn Cash asked for a better definition of the business district. City Manager Kathy Moore said the areas in front of the post office, pharmacy and City Hall constitute the core area of the business district. She said the sidewalks are too narrow for youths on rollerblades and skateboards but the designated bike paths, which are six feet wide, are not.
