100 years ago

Two fights of the five that will be given on the card of 32 rounds of boxing under the auspices of the boxing commission Monday night are expected to be worth the price of admission, and the other three will be offered just for good measure to make sure that the fans get about twice what they pay for. At least that is the way some of the dopesters feel about the bill.

