100 years ago
The Kennewick Lambs were slaughtered yesterday afternoon at Round-Up park by the hard boiled Buckaroos in about as sloppy a game as has been played here for the past 50 years. The final score was 17 to 7.
The competition was not even tough enough to draw out any offering of quality on the part of the locals, and so the contest lacked any great degree of class. Hitting was frequent enough to satisfy the most blood-thirsty fan who cried for much noise of the bad pounding the horsehide, a total of 32 hits being marked up during the long-drawn-out affair. The Bucks got 18 hits, and the visitors pounded Strong and Phelps for 14. The advantage to the locals came in better support that was given, though the Bucks got into the “ivory’ class five times, as against eight errors for the Kennewick aggregation.
To an Irishman from Sweden named Gunner Peterson goes the high score for individual work in yesterday’s game. At bat six times, the Buck skipper got five hits and scored six times. He pounded out two home-runs, one of them negotiated while he batted right-handed, and the other was pounded out when he batted left-handed. Clark also got a homer, and Jett and Blakely for the visitors negotiated the round trip by reason of a ball sent over the fence.
50 years ago
Ronald L. Stanford, Milton-Freewater, was killed Sunday in an automobile accident at Columbia, S. C.
Mr. Stanford was en route home following three months of sea duty aboard the submarine U.S. Von Steuben, which is based in Charleston, N.C.
Born in West Plains, Mo., April 19, 1950, he attended grade school in Redmond, Ore., before moving to Walla Walla, Wash., in 1965. He graduated from McLoughlin Union High School in Milton-Freewater in 1968. He enlisted in the Navy in November 1968 and attended missile technician and electronics schools.
Mr. Stanford is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ike Standofrd, Milton-Freewater; brothers, Steven in the Marine Corps, and Lonnie, Milton-Freewater; sisters, Mrs. Neil (Shirley) Bukowiec, Milton-Freewater, and Regina, Milton-Freewater; two nieces and one nephew.
His grandparents are Mrs. H. E. Bolen and Earl Stanford, both of West Plains, Mo.
25 years ago
Five of the seven candidates vying for the 2nd District congressional seat will meet in Pendleton two weeks from now to debate and answer questions.
The Pendleton Chamber of Commerce Legislative Committee is sponsoring debates for both the Republican and Democratic candidates on April 28 in the theater at Blue Mountain Community College. The public is invited to the free events. The debate for Democratic candidates will start at 4 p.m. that day, followed at 7 p.m. by the Republican debate. Each event should last no longer than 90 minutes.
Republicans Perry Atkinson, Wes Cooley and John Newkirk and Democrats Ellen Wedum and Kevin Campbell are scheduled to attend. Republican Greg Walden and Democrat Jim Gilbertson chose not to participate.
The seven candidates are running in the May 19 primary in hopes of succeeding incumbent Bob Smith.
