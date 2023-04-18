100 years ago
A delegation of 25 Pendletonians to attend the second annual meeting of the Columbia Basin League to be held at Pasco Saturday afternoon between the hours of 1 and 5 is the ideal that members of the committee in charge of getting a crowd to go from here has established.
Quite a number of irrigation boosters like to see a good baseball game, so a number expect to kill two birds with one stone by going to Pasco Saturday morning and then remaining over on Sunday to see the Pendleton Buckaroos play ball with Pasco on Sunday. If the Bucks win Sunday, they will retain their leadership in the Blue Mountain League.
Some question as to the best route to take to Pasco exists. One local man called Fred Moes at Helix this morning to ascertain the condition of the Butler grade. Mr. Moes reported that the grade is in good condition and that autoists will find the road by way of Helix very satisfactory.
50 years ago
Juvenile delinquency referrals in Umatilla County appear to be “leveling off,” according to the annual report of the county’s juvenile department.
Jim Epley, juvenile department director, said in the report, “It appears the referral rate may have reached a somewhat stable level, but does show increases in certain areas.”
In 1972, there were 106 court hearings for juveniles and 1,711 cases disposed of without court hearings. Twenty-five cases are pending. Epley said these statistics compare almost exactly with 1971.
Areas of increases in juvenile referrals included burglaries and auto thefts — acts done almost solely by boys, according to the report. Auto thefts increased from 33 in 1971 to 46 and burglaries went from 68 to 105.
Still the problem of runaways has the largest number of referrals. The total of 391 runaway referrals in 1972 is shared almost equally by both sexes.
25 years ago
Authorities from Umatilla and Morrow counties met Friday to discuss Morrow County’s insistence that it be reimbursed for the impact of the nearby Umatilla chemical incinerator, but the two parties remain at an impasse.
The two counties agree that it’s crucial that the chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program make the state certification deadline of April 2000. If CSEPP does not receive state certification by that date, incineration cannot begin.
However, Umatilla County officials fear that Morrow County’s request for impact money will delay getting the necessary emergency-response measures in place so that state certification can occur by the deadline. Friday’s meeting came after Morrow County Judge Louis Carlson sent a letter earlier this week to James Bacon, program manager for the Army’s chemical demilitarization department.
In that letter, Carlson threatened to try to block the incinerator until Morrow County’s concerns are addressed.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.