100 years ago
More horses and mules are being worked by many farmers in one team this year than ever before in the history of farming here, according to the observations of those interested in farming methods.
L. W. Owen who lives northeast of Pendleton a short distance, is one farmer who is doubling up his horses and mules. He is driving 20 head himself and turning over dirt with two three-bottom gangs. Heretofore, it has been the practice to have one driver to every six, eight, or ten horse team for plowing.
Many other farmers are reported to be doing the same thing. Taking care of such a string of work animals is one of the biggest jobs the driver has to tackle. Mr. Owen has his horses and mules clipped, and he turns them out during the night, so the task of currying and keeping them clean is cut down to the minimum. The practice of having one teamster drive so many head of horses or mules during plowing has prevailed in Gilliam and Wheeler and Morrow counties for many years, but Umatilla county farmers have been slower in adopting the practice.
50 years ago
The annual slave auction sponsored by the Pendleton chapter of the Future Farmers of America will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Pendleton Grain Growers balcony.
“We will have 50 strong and healthy boys and girls for selection,” said Berk Davis, chapter secretary. “The highest bidder will have the opportunity to work the slave for an eight-hour day at the duties of the buyer’s choice.”
Bill McPherson will be auctioneer.
The “slaves” will be Mike Lundell, Robert Gentner, Greg Temple, John Eckland, Johny Olsen, Kevin Hudson, Tony Faro, Berk Davis, John Beers, Curt Severe, Robin McCoy, Ron Bowman, Ralph Tachella, Tim Sweek, Katherin Minthorn, Don Fitzpatrick, Steven Rion, Emmet Moore, Bob Cline, Lee Johnson, Mike Miltenberger, Pat Pointer, Butch Thurman
25 years ago
No one was injured when 17 cars of a Union Pacific freight train derailed early Sunday morning about five miles west of Rieth. But hazardous materials specialists were called to the scene because a tanker car ruptured.
The chemical has not yet reached the river, but it had reached ground-water, emergency officials reported this morning.
The derailed cars were empty of carried wood products or paper rolls, except for the tanker car, which was filled with toluene, a flammable solvent used in industrial processing.
About 2,500 of the 10,800 gallons spilled on sandy soil in a gay field next to the tracks. The tanker car flipped over and ended up pinned down by a lumber car, according to Union Pacific.
The toluene, described as a pure form of turpentine, leaked from the tanker from a hole the size of a garden hose. The spill was mostly contained in the hole caused by the tank car.
The soft ground soaked up most of the spill, with only 50 to 60 gallons left on the surface, according to state police reports. A substance was put on the ground to delay absorption of the liquid into the soil.
