Today was Irrigation Day at the Rotary luncheon and members of the club had the pleasure of hearing from extremely welcome visitors. Included in the group were H. M. Shilling, project engineer at Hermiston, R. M. Connor, “dam builder” for the McKay reservoir project, E. R. Crocker, engineer in charge of the survey of the Umatilla rapids project, George C. Hammond, diamond drill expert who is to test the foundation of the big damsite in the Columbia and Geord C. Patterson, of the reclamation service office at Hermiston.
“I don’t see how the project can fail with the boosting spirit there is behind it” said Mr. Hammond in discussing the merits of the power project. However, as to further facts he had none to disclose as he said it would take investigation to disclose them. Mr. Crocker spoke in much the same vein regarding the general survey of the Umatilla rapids project.
Mr. Shilling gave an interesting talk on the reclamation organization and the various divisions of its work under the department of the interior. At the present time the general policy of the government is to extend existing projects rather than to take up entirely new projects. This policy is favorable to local needs as both the McKay reservoir and the Umatilla rapids project are in the nature of extensions of the original Umatilla project.
50 years ago
A regional approach is vital in planning for solid waste control, Bob Free, a Department of Environmental Quality spokesman, said here Tuesday.
Free, Salem, spoke at a sparsely attended public hearing in Pendleton on the solid waste plan for Umatilla County. The plan is being prepared by a consultant under a $20,000 DEQ grant.
The Umatilla County plan is scheduled to be completed Aug. 1.
Free said DEQ looks upon Umatilla County as a region.
He said the plan should fix on regional landfill sites instead of each community having its own site. He said the plan also should take into account DEQ’s goal of 25 per cent recycling of solid waste by 1975 and 90 per cern recycling by 1982.
The plan should include processing centers for recyclable materials, he said.
Mandatory garbage collection and higher rates may be part of such a plan, he said.
25 years ago
When Thelma Lozier parked her car in front of the Court-Wagner residence at 215 N.W. Seventh St., a week ago, she was preoccupied.
It was almost noon. Crackers aside, the 17-month-old child Lozier cares for was hungry. Getting the child fed and down for a nap was Lozier’s main concern. So she carried the toddler inside before heading back to retrieve her car keys and other items.
But, much to her dismay, her car was gone. Sometimes between the time Lozier carried the baby into the house and the time she returned – about five minutes – her 1989 Bonneville had disappeared.
“I went right back out the door and it was gone!” Lozier exclaimed.
Her first thought was the car had rolled down the street. Further observation, however, revealed the car was nowhere in sight.
Next, she questioned whether her husband, Bill, had happened along. He might have taken it to get the oil changed, she thought. But he arrived on the scene only moments after Lozier found the car missing.
“Do you know where the car is?” Lozier asked her husband.
He knew instinctively the vehicle had been stolen.
“She thought I’d taken it to Quicky Lube or something,” Bill said. “I came in and dialed 911.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.