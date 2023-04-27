100 years ago

No little thing like a lack of practice is likely to stand in the way of victory for the Buckaroos Sunday when Walla Walla invades the local camp according to manager Walkt Lehman. The Bucks got a good practice Tuesday night, were out again last night, and this evening they expect to get a lot of good work at Round-Up park before the teams in the commercial city league get into action.

