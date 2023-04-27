No little thing like a lack of practice is likely to stand in the way of victory for the Buckaroos Sunday when Walla Walla invades the local camp according to manager Walkt Lehman. The Bucks got a good practice Tuesday night, were out again last night, and this evening they expect to get a lot of good work at Round-Up park before the teams in the commercial city league get into action.
Gilbert, who worked for the Bucks on third last Sunday at Pasco may not be able to play again, he has informed Lehman, and if he can’t participate, the probabilities are that Ad Huey will gravitate to his old home at third. Ad fields well, his only weakness being that he doesn’t hit consistently. Sometimes he banks the ball out like a Babe Ruth, and at other times, he misses, but his fielding ability makes him a valuable man for the Bucks.
Walla Walla is going strong. The Garden City team has tasted defeat once this season, and that was when the scrapping Echo crew set them back. The Bucks got by until last Sunday when Pasco knocked them for a painful trimming. Smarting under this defeat and reinforced by practice and a determination to put Walla Walla down a notch, the locals will go into Sunday’s game with blood in their individual and collective eyes.
50 years ago
Recycling Saturday is almost here.
This Saturday the first collection of tin and aluminum, glass and newspapers will be made at the Pendleton Armory. Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. members of the Oregon National Guard and Rangers of Eastern Oregon Crum and Bugle Corps will be helping to transfer recycling materials from cars, pickups and trucks to National Guard Trucks.
On Monday, the trucks will be driven to Portland with some of the materials and to Walla Walla with others. All the materials have been contracted to firms for cash. Receipts of the sale will go to the Rangers.
Donors are asked to bring their loads to the armory on Saturday only, said Mrs. John Switzer of the League of Women Voters. Mrs. Switzer has been in charge of coordinating Recycling Saturday under LWV sponsorship.
The National Guard is contributing its men and equipment as a community service.
25 years ago
A local tribal employee was honored this weekend for almost 30 years of service to a national advocacy organization.
Jo Motanic Lewis, a managed care specialist at Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, recently resigned from the American Association on Indian Affairs board of directors.
She was the longest serving director for the oldest non-profit tribal advocacy organization in the United States.
“She was a very vital part of this organization,” said Jerry FLute, AAIA executive director.
A dozen members of the New York-based board traveled from around the country last week to Wildhorse Gaming Resort, where one of their two annual meetings was held Friday and Saturday so they could honor Motanic Lewis. During a tour of Tamastslikt Cultural Institute Saturday, the board’s officers presented her with a sterling silver necklace, designed in the AAIA logo, and thanked her for her years of service.
