100 years agoThen in the seventh inning after Ed Olsen and Homer Taylor got on safely, Dick Merriwell Peterson, captain of the desperate Buckaroos, came to bat. The crowd was tense with excitement, and many a prayer went up or down or out that the captain would connect with his old apple limb on that horsehide. And then just as the tension became excruciatingly painful, bang! and the bat cracked the ball resoundingly. The old spheroid sailed blithely away. Hundreds of pairs of eyes watched it. It struck the fence and went over. And there went your old ball game.

The score was already 4 to 2 in favor of the Bucks when the exploits of Dick Merriwell Peterson’s was written down by Recording Angel Cary yesterday in Pendleton’s half of the seventh inning of their game with Walla Walla. That didn’t end it, either, because after Peterson got his wallop, just four other runs were added before 10 Bucks had faced Parrish and Wrights in that salubrious seventh.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.