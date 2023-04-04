100 years agoSpecial Easter services were held by the M.E. Sunday school consisting of a recitation by Catherine Mitchell and songs by several of the little people. For the 11 o’clock service an inspiring sermon was given by Rev. F. R. Spaulding and special songs were sung by the choir. The Misses Gladys and Violet Denny sang a duet. After services every one was invited to the basement where an excellent dinner was served.
T.G. Smith was very unfortunate Saturday evening. He was leaning a horse into the barn when the animal slipped, knocking Mr. Smith down and then the horse fell on him breaking both bones of his legs between the knee and ankle. Mr. Smith is reported to be doing very nicely at the present time.
Several friends of the Pedro family went to Pendleton Monday to attend the funeral of Mrs. Mary Pedro, who died here at the home of her daughter Mrs. Frank Pedro, Thursday.
50 years agoThe price of meat is high – but so is everything else, seemed to be the opinion of several Pendleton housewives surveyed this morning as the national beef boycott entered its fourth day.
One supermarket shopper, who buys her beef by the half, said she was stretching it out as far as possible with poultry, wieners and other low cost cuts because “I can’t afford to buy a half at present prices.”
A survey of meat departments in area supermarkets showed that the boycott apparently has had no effect here.
In fact, some Pendleton markets report higher sales than usual. One store reported unusually high sales Saturday. Feeling that there would be little meat sold this week on the meat market, they didn’t cut much meat and employees found themselves hard pressed today to keep up with the demand.
25 years agoAccording to Aesop’s fable of “The Shepherd Boy and the Wolf,” all it takes for a young boy to get the help he needs is for him to call out.
“The boy cried, ‘Wolf, wolf!’ and all the villagers came out to help him,”
But, alas, the fable warns — don’t call out unnecessarily or people are likely to tune out any plea for help.
However, knowing when children are crying “help” because they are really in distress of just hollering is no longer a luxury families, or society, can indulge in.
“We have to pay attention,” said Connie Caplinger, director for Umatilla County’s Commission on Children and Families.
“If a young person says they want to kill someone, we have to intervene,” Caplinger said. “We have to teach kids to listen to their friends and to let somebody know if a young person says, ‘I just want to kill somebody.’ We have to teach them to tell an adult they trust.”
She pointed to successful efforts to teach youth to report signs of teen suicide.
