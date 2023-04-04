100 years agoSpecial Easter services were held by the M.E. Sunday school consisting of a recitation by Catherine Mitchell and songs by several of the little people. For the 11 o’clock service an inspiring sermon was given by Rev. F. R. Spaulding and special songs were sung by the choir. The Misses Gladys and Violet Denny sang a duet. After services every one was invited to the basement where an excellent dinner was served.

T.G. Smith was very unfortunate Saturday evening. He was leaning a horse into the barn when the animal slipped, knocking Mr. Smith down and then the horse fell on him breaking both bones of his legs between the knee and ankle. Mr. Smith is reported to be doing very nicely at the present time.

