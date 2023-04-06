100 years ago
Monrod Lot Fix, aged 80 years, a resident of Umatilla county since 1880, died last night at St. Anthony’s hospital.
Mr. Fix was born in Monroe, Michigan, August 31, 1842. His marriage to Miss Regina L. Schell occurred in 1866. In 1876 they crossed the plains and settled in the Willamette valley, 13 miles from Portland. In 1880 they came to Pendleton to make their home.
Mr. Fix was a Civil War veteran and served under General Sherman in the Michigan infantry.
50 years ago
Charlotte Haedicke recently moved to Pendleton from West Germany, and bought a $30,000 house a short distance outside the city limits, near McKay Creek.
Her furniture is on the way from West Germany, through the port of Bremerhaven, across the North Sea, the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, through the Panama Canal, over the Pacific Ocean along the West Coast, then overland to Pendleton.
“But she is afraid to cross that bridge” over McKay Creek a short distance from her home, Ingrid Garoutte, Mrs. Haedicke’s daughter told the Umatilla County Court on Wednesday.
“That bridge” is the so-called Struve Bridge across McKay Creek. It has been the center of controversy for years. The bridge is posted with warning signs. But it is the only existing way into the group of 21 homes that lies west of Hiersche’s Nursing Home.
The county court has refused to repair the bridge because it’s not a county bridge.
Another access to the area is on paper in the county’s master plan, but it’s a long way from being built.
“I like America,” Mrs. Garoutte said. “But that bridge!” She said the realtor who sold her mother the $30,000 house said the bridge repair was to be made “soon.”
25 years ago
A group of Weston students can be overheard talking their own particular lingo.
A sort of digitalized language all their own. These radical dudes and prime babes are members of a gang. They are the Weston Middle School Math Counts team, who recently placed 11th in Oregon’s state competition.
Math Counts is a voluntary extracurricular activity designed to increase interest and involvement in mathematics among seventh- and eighth-grade students.
Paired against 25 teams of some of the best math students in the state, these students held their own, said their coach and teacher, John Bartron.
Bartron coached them on team strategies, but it’s the kids’ natural abilities in math, coupled with a team spirit, that’s put them in the same arena as the big school out of cities like Eugene and Corvallis.
