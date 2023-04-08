100 years ago
May 24 and 25 have been chosen as the dates for Pendleton’s first annual Spring Festival, to be given at Happy Canyon with the cooperation and support of all the leading organizations of the city.
The president, Roy Raley, the vice president, Mrs. Fred Donery, and the board of directors, have been named the men’s and women’s chorus committees of 500 voices.
The women’s committee is made up of Mrs. S. H. Forshaw, Mrs. T. M. Rembolt, Miss Mildred Cox, Mrs. William Scharn, Mrs. Mae Hagar and Mrs. Benjamin L. Burroughs, while the mens chorus committee consists of R. E. Chloupek, David Faville, Clarence Penland, Clyde Phillips and Paul Massey.
The committee will make census of all the people in the city who can sing and will train the choruses in groups. The members of the committee ask that anyone who may be overlooked and who will sing in the chorus, notify the committee.
50 years ago
Final preparations are under way for the second annual all-district outdoor school program for Pendleton’s sixth graders.
The first contingent to participate in this year’s five-week program will begin its outdoor study April 23 in the Bingham Springs area northeast of Pendleton.
The students will be housed in the Kiwanis Cabin and Corporation Guard Station. Due to the space limitations of the facilities, five separate groups will each spend a week at the outdoor school.
One of the biggest differences from last year’s program will be the degree of teacher involvement in the study area, said Jim Christensen, coordinator of the program. He said last year’s program was taught primarily by professional resource personnel.
“Many of these resource people are not able to find time for a five-week program,” said Christensen, so what time they could spare was spent training teachers.
Conducting seminars last week for the sixth grade teacher were Mike Golden of the Oregon State Game Commission and Louie Dick and Al Roberts of the U.S. Forest Service. Although field studies try to avoid the lecture approach, the teachers received practical experience and information on conducting the various study activities.
25 years ago
Former Hanford workers exposed to significant hazards are eligible for health screening services under a new program funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.
The 1993 Defense Authorization Act directed the department to initiate programs to evaluate the health of former DOE defense nuclear facility workers.
The new Hanford Building Trades Medical Screening Program recently opened a regional outreach office in Pasco. Individuals who did construction or maintenance work at Hanford for at least 5,000 hours, or who were exposed to specific hazards, are eligible for the program.
The screening program specifically targets exposures to asbestos, beryllium, cadmium, chromium, lead, mercury, noise, radiation, silica and solvents. Former workers who think they have serious health problems as a result of working at Hanford are also eligible.
