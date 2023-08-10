100 years ago

The fight to save Manuel Martinez from the gallows was one of the most bitter and determined ever waged in Arison and assumed an international aspect as a result of formal intervention of the Mexican government. Not only did President Obregon make a plea for executive clemency to Governor Hunt for martines, a citizen of Mexico, but Roberto Quiros, Mexican consul at Phoenix, set in motion the legal machinery which on one occasion saxed him from the noone.

