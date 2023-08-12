100 years agoMembers of live stock clubs for boys and girls in Umatilla county are to meet at the Hermiston experiment station Saturday, September 1, for a picnic and a study of stock judging, according to plans that are being made now, Fred Bennion said today. The meeting will start at 9 o’clock in the morning.

One of the chief activities of the day will be practice in judging live stock, and on the showing made by the various students the selection of the county judging team to compete at the state fair at Salem will be made. Members of the largest pig club in the state and of a good sized calf club will compete for the honor of representing the county. Assisting Bennion in selecting the winners will be L. J. Allen, state live stock club leader. The members of the pig clubs, 19 in number, own 100 head of purebred hogs and pigs.

