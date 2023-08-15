100 years ago

People in England will have the privilege of eating fresh prunes grown in the Milton-Freewater county this fall. Nine carloads of the fruit were shipped yesterday from the east end district, the first shipment of the season, and enough more cars to make a total lot of 26 carloads will be shipped immediately. The shipment will go to Montreal, and from there by boat to England.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.