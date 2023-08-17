100 years ago

There was excitement galore at the Frank Fraizer ranch yesterday as a result of a fire that partly burned 65 sacks of rye in a field that has been harvested. The fire threatened the entire ranch for a time. During the fire fighting Mrs. Frank Fraizer received burns on the neck and arms but though painful her injuries are not serious.

