100 years agoWork of installing a telephone system for the use of the reclamation service on the McKay dam job is under way, and within a short time the service will have its own line. Under arrangements made with the telephone company operating in the Pilot Rock district, a lease has been secured to carry the lines.

A good quality of drinking water was struck yesterday in the well drilling operations. The site of the well is down toward the creek. The water will be pumped to a reservoir on top of the sill and will be distributed through the water system by gravity for the use of the camp.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.