100 years agoHundreds of tourists, many of them footfree and moving toward the coast, now in the Yellowstone park territory, will be reached by Arthur S. Rudd, field representative for the Round-Up this week. Rudd left Saturday night on No. 4 for Cody, Wyoming, and will spend several days working among the great throng of travelers now in the Park. He will return via Spokane, where he will probably join the group of Pendleton boosters who will make the junker trip to the inter-state fair at Spokane.
The trip to Yellowstone was made after a careful investigation on the part of Round-Up officials. Reports from local people who had recently made the Yellowstone trip indicate that a great many tourists are just “out on a trip.” These people, especially in the cases where they have a “general idea of coming to the coast,” will be good prospects for the Let’er Buck man to work on. Also there are hundreds of Yellowstone visitors who will make California as their next objective and can inflate the Round-Up if they know the dates.
50 years agoAlfalfa hay is being shipped into Oregon because of a shortage and Oregon’s livestock may be eating Nebraska or Kansas hay this winter, according to Lowell Saylor, Butter Creek alfalfa grower and president of the Hermiston Hay Growers Association. Drought conditions in the alfalfa growing section of the Pacific Northwest, plus an annual decrease of scout 10 per cent in alfalfa acreage are credited with the reasons for possible alfalfa imports from the east side of the Rocky Mountains.
Saylor told the Hermiston Rotary Club Thursday that total acreage in the Umatilla Morrow counties area decreased from 50,2000 acres in 1965 to approximately 48,900 acres last year.
He said the alfalfa production in the area is an important factor in the region’s economy, with an annual gross of over $12 million.
25 years agoThe headline didn’t exactly scream out. It was, after all, along the bottom of the front page on the first Saturday of August.
But it was enough to catch the eye of late-night talk show host Jay Leno, or at least one of the minions he has scanning America’s newspapers for fodder for his periodic “funny headlines” bit.
The East Oregonian made its appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday. Leno chortled over a headline on a story by Eric Fetters about a recent study that concluded chemical agents such as those stored at the Umatilla Chemical Depot near Hermiston are more lethal than the Army had estimated all these years.
The headline: “Nerve has more than bad, it’s really bad”
Page designer and headline writer Steve Brown admittedly took a tongue-in-check approach to the headline. But it accurately captured the tone of the story, in which officials were at a loss over what to make of the news. After all, if you know something is bad, and then you find out it’s even worse than you thought, it doesn’t really change things much.
