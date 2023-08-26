100 years agoHundreds of tourists, many of them footfree and moving toward the coast, now in the Yellowstone park territory, will be reached by Arthur S. Rudd, field representative for the Round-Up this week. Rudd left Saturday night on No. 4 for Cody, Wyoming, and will spend several days working among the great throng of travelers now in the Park. He will return via Spokane, where he will probably join the group of Pendleton boosters who will make the junker trip to the inter-state fair at Spokane.

The trip to Yellowstone was made after a careful investigation on the part of Round-Up officials. Reports from local people who had recently made the Yellowstone trip indicate that a great many tourists are just “out on a trip.” These people, especially in the cases where they have a “general idea of coming to the coast,” will be good prospects for the Let’er Buck man to work on. Also there are hundreds of Yellowstone visitors who will make California as their next objective and can inflate the Round-Up if they know the dates.

