Just to look over the bucking horses and the long-horned Mexican steers that have been received here by the Pendleton Round-Up, one can easily imagine some cowboys are likely to have actiona a plenty the third week in September when they attempt to tame those outlaws and border steers. At least that is what S. R. Thompson live stock director of the big show predicts.

