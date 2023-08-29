Just to look over the bucking horses and the long-horned Mexican steers that have been received here by the Pendleton Round-Up, one can easily imagine some cowboys are likely to have actiona a plenty the third week in September when they attempt to tame those outlaws and border steers. At least that is what S. R. Thompson live stock director of the big show predicts.
The first lot of horses arrived Saturday. They are in good condition and look good for plenty of action. The second lot of horses will be received Wednesday. The long-horned steers are on pasture now recuperating from their long journey from the border.
Try-outs of the horses probably will start about the first of the week, according to Mr. Thompson. Several riders are here now waiting for an opportunity to try their mettle on some of the world’s most famous out-laws.
50 years ago
Forests infested by tussock moths cannot survive another year of research on pesticides to replace DDT, says Glenn Parsons, chief forester for Boise-Cascade Corp. at La Grande.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency refused last June to allow emergency use of DDT on moth-infested forests in Eastern Oregon and Washington.
Officials of the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies announced Tuesday that a new request was being filed to use the banned insecticide.
David Graham, regional insect disease control chief for the Forest Service in Portland, said the moths have defoliated 1,400 square miles of Dougals, White and grand fir stands. The worst defoliation has occurred near Walla Walla and La Grande, he said.
Rep. Ed Patterson, R-La Grade, said Tuesday that he has the support of Gov. McCall and the state departments of Forestry and Agriculture for his plan to introduce a measure during next year’s special session providing self-liquidating bonding for rehabilitation of private and state timberlands destroyed by the moths and fire.
25 years ago
Basketball players at the Pendleton Convention Center may soon feel as if the sun is rising at their feet.
The Phoenix Suns, that is. A last minute offer by management of the Arizona city’s NBA team may mean the used floor will come north for Pendleton’s benefit.
If the $50,000 deal is authorized by the City Council Tuesday, the portable, professional basketball floor “would be quite a marketing bonus,” for Pendleton, said center manager Pat Kennedy. “It has a lot of romance.”
“It’s kind of the difference between first class and coach,” Kennedy explained. “A basketball floor is a basketball floor, but the Phoenix Suns floor? A NBA professional floor in the Pendleton Convention Center? Do you release what players have been on that floor?”
Plans for the sale were close to completion about six months ago, but fell through when the Suns’ management called time out. The portable floor in the America West Arena is replaced every three or four years, as part of a regular maintenance schedule. But in the face of an uncertain season from an NBA lock-out, the management decided to postpone the replacement and the deal died.
