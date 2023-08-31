100 years ago

Monday is Labor Day, a national holiday, and to pay respect to labor practically all places of business will be suspended in Pendleton during the day. A decision to this effect has been reached by the merchants’ committee of the Pendleton Commercial associations, according to a statement this morning of Charles Bond, chairman.

