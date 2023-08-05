In the district around Holdman quite a lot of grain has already been seeded, some of it is up, and a great deal is being treated in preparation for seeding, according to observations made yesterday by Fred Bennion. Some of the farmers who have already seeded and have some wheat up are William Miener, Ed Tucker, Mark May, the Holdmans and others.
Yesterday afternoon at one time there were five cars belonging to farmers parked in front of the Henry Lorenzen estate ranch to see the methods used by Lorenzen Brothers in cleaning and treating their wheat. They have rigged up a combine to clean the grain, and it is then conveyed to the treating machine where the copper carbonate treatment is given before it is sacked, ready to be hauled to the drills.
50 years ago
A high-speed chase through west Pendleton Saturday night, followed by a brief altercation between city police and the occupants of the vehicle they were pursuing, ended in the apprehension of two young Pendleton men.
Lawrence William Waite, 20, 824 SW 2nd, was arrested and lodged in the Umatilla County Jail on four separate charges. He was charged with resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police officer, criminal mischief and a state police charge of defective equipment, with total bail of $931.
A 16-year-old juvenile also was taken into custody, charged with resisting arrest and criminal mischief. He has been placed in the custody of the Umatilla county Juvenile Department.
The chase was first reported by a city police officer at 11:41 p.m. Saturday ... on the Tutuilla Road just outside the city limits.
As two officers approached the vehicle , the occupants jumped out, one swinging a chain and the other a jack handle. The suspects broke both headlights of the patrol car and attempted to strike the two officers, city police said.
Both suspects were finally subdued as additional city police officers arrived on the scene. The arrests were made at 11:50 p.m.
25 years ago
Yes, it was HOT on Tuesday. But it wasn’t record hot.
Tuesday’s high in downtown Pendleton was 110. The record for the date is 116 in 1961.
This morning’s low of 75 degrees will likely stand as a record “high-low” for the day, however. The previous highest low temperature for August 5 was 70 in 1985.
It simply didn’t cool off much overnight. It was still 88 degrees in Pendleton at 1 this morning and Walla Walla reported a temperature of 91 at 5 a.m.
If the forecasted high of 106 holds true today, it would again be close to the record — 109 in 1904.
But a cooling trend — of sorts — is expected. The predicted high of 96 on Thursday is more than a dozen degrees cooler than Tuesday’s scorcher. Weekend temperatures could dip into the 80s.
Pendleton wasn’t alone on Tuesday. The high in Hermiston was also 110, easily beating the previous high for the date of 105 in 1961.
Other Tuesday highs from the region included 108 in Heppner, 101 in Condon, 99 in La Grande and 97 in Meacham.
