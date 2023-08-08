100 years ago

In a most impressive address the late President Warren G. Harding was extolled by Judge Stephen A. Lowell today to the members of the Pendleton Rotary club at their weekly meeting. Judge Lowell declared that when historians write of this period they will accord Warren harding a very high niche in the hall of fame, not probably with Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Jefferson but with the younger Adams, Monrow, Van Burren and Cleveland. “Men are finally measured,” declared Judge Lowell “by balancing their achievements with the difficulties overcome. This measured, Harding will rank high.”

