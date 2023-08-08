In a most impressive address the late President Warren G. Harding was extolled by Judge Stephen A. Lowell today to the members of the Pendleton Rotary club at their weekly meeting. Judge Lowell declared that when historians write of this period they will accord Warren harding a very high niche in the hall of fame, not probably with Washington, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Jefferson but with the younger Adams, Monrow, Van Burren and Cleveland. “Men are finally measured,” declared Judge Lowell “by balancing their achievements with the difficulties overcome. This measured, Harding will rank high.”
Judge Lowell spoke briefly of his attainments during the 29 months of Harding’s administration, including the budget adoption, the foundation for the debt payment, the limitation of naval expenditure and the restoration of a balance between the executive, legislative and judicial departments
50 years ago
Angrily, his voice at times squeaking, Asst. Atty. Gen. Henry E. Petersen poured out his resentment at losing control of the Watergate case to a special prosecutor.
“Damn it, I think it is a reflection on me and the Department of Justice,” said Petersen, who rose from messenger to major-domo in 26 years in the department.
Following Petersen’s testimony, the Senate Watergate committee recessed Tuesday to an indefinite date after the congressional summer recess ends on Sept. 5. The committee has heard 35 witnesses since it began its televised hearings May 17, but still has not quite finished the first — the Watergate — phase of its three-pronged investigation of presidential campaign practices.
25 years ago
No one seems quite sure what the long-term impact will be of a year where wheat yields and quality are high but prices and demand are low.
“This is the smallest export year we’ve had in 20 years,” said Rob Cresswell, wheat crop export manager for Cenex Harvest States based in Portland.
Farmers are doing a “heck of a job” Cresswell said, but sales have been “dismal.”
Professional farm management coupled with improved storage capabilities has helped increase the availability of grain. Cresswell said that may be “good news for a hungry world, but it’s bad for producers.”
The grain glut has driven prices down.
Pendleton’s cash price on Friday was $2.16 per bushel, said Jerry Myrich of Pendleton Grain Growers.
“It’s hard for farmers to stay in business with that kind of price,” Myrich said.
“Last year we needed to sell another 20 percent more than we did,” Cresswell said. “Some farmers kept it off the market. We missed some big sales because of that.”
Last year wheat was selling at nearly three times today’s price.
