100 years ago

Edna Wallace Hopper, 62 year-old flapper, will be the attraction at the Rivoli theatre on Wednesday. She will appear first at 1 p.m. in a “women only” matinee, when all the secrets of the youth will be revealed to the anxious ears of Pendleton femininity.

