100 years ago
Edna Wallace Hopper, 62 year-old flapper, will be the attraction at the Rivoli theatre on Wednesday. She will appear first at 1 p.m. in a “women only” matinee, when all the secrets of the youth will be revealed to the anxious ears of Pendleton femininity.
At 2 p.m. the regular matinee will open, and both men and women will be admitted. At this will be shown the motion picture play “The Girl from Porcupine,” with Fair Binney. Miss Hopper will appear also at the regular evening show.
There has been some controversy regarding Miss Hopper’s age and some insist that she is 42 and not 62. Miss Hopper has expressed herself as much amused at the resorts that she is younger than her real age, and says that when she was in Los Angeles, one woman at the matinee declared that she was as old as 85.
50 years ago
Completion of the community center and health building on the Umatilla Indian Reservation was described Saturday the “most important success symbol of the confederated tribes,” by Tom Current, Portland.
Current, of the Economic Development Administration, was guest speaker at the dedication of the new facility. He said the new buildings are the “first major accomplishment of a broad planning effort” that began four years ago.
About 150 people were on hand for the dedication ceremony. Two gifts were presented to the center directors from the Indian agency and contractor Tom McMillain. Both were clocks. Master of ceremonies Elzie Faoor said both could be put in the conference room.
Reymond Burke, representing the confederated tribes and chairman of the general council, expressed thanks for the new buildings and hope for “good times to come”.
25 years ago
GeneAnn McLean is so petite she could fit comfortably inside of Santa’s big red bag. But there’s no mistaking that “head elf” demeanor of hers.
As director of student activities for Blue Mountain Community College, McLean knows how to delegate responsibility. That’s why when student Tim Mabry came here 27 years ago complaining that Christmas just wasn’t as meaningful as it used to be, that there was just no joy or spark in it anymore, McLean turned to Mabry and said, “So what are you going to do about it?”
Mabry accepted McLean’s challenge. He gathered together committees and organized BMCC’s first Christmas Eve Dinner.
“The more they decided they wanted to host a dinner on Christmas Eve, the more I was horrified by it,” McLean confessed. “I just couldn’t imagine that they would want to spend Christmas Eve up here.”
