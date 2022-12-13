100 years ago

Though the business district of Astoria is ruined, the spirit of the town and of the businessmen is not. There is not a gloomy face in the town and it is very hard to find anyone who does not carry a smile and a few words of cheer. The alleged political differences have been entirely ironed out. As a matter of fact they were at all times mythical and due to misunderstandings. As soon as affairs were talked over neither side had room for complaint and all have joined hands in the common cause of rebuilding the city. The committee of 10 which will also have the functions of a city planning committee is hard at work already.

