Though the business district of Astoria is ruined, the spirit of the town and of the businessmen is not. There is not a gloomy face in the town and it is very hard to find anyone who does not carry a smile and a few words of cheer. The alleged political differences have been entirely ironed out. As a matter of fact they were at all times mythical and due to misunderstandings. As soon as affairs were talked over neither side had room for complaint and all have joined hands in the common cause of rebuilding the city. The committee of 10 which will also have the functions of a city planning committee is hard at work already.
The loss of the Astoria Budget building was one of the first claims settled by the insurance adjusters, a draft for the entire amount of insurance carried on the building being given the Budget Monday by Ormond Rankin, representing his company. The loss on machinery and other equipment is not yet adjusted. The Budget company was much better protected than most people by insurance and will not suffer heavily as a result of the fire. The Budget is being printed temporarily as Seaside but the company hopes to be fitted up temporarily in the basement of its own building within a week. Workmen began carrying out the debris Tuesday and orders were wires for new machinery to be shipped from San Francisco immediately. The building will be rebuilt at once.
50 years ago
A one-semester course on “The Bible as Literature” was approved by the Pendleton School Board Tuesday night.
The Pendleton High School course will be an elective literature course. It will be taught by Kevan T. Nye, whose father was a minister, Principal Don Peterson reported. Peterson said, based on meetings he had with both ministerial associations, that he believed the course had the wholehearted support of both groups.
In a course description prepared by Nye, it was pointed out that the legality of teaching a Bible course presents little problem. “A Supreme Court decision has ruled against devotions in the public schools,” Nye noted, “but no ruling has been made pertaining to an objective study of the Bible as part of a secular program,”
The intent of the course, Nye said, “is ... aimed at providing cultural and literacy background, as opposed to providing devotional or religious training.”
25 years ago
The Natural Helpers of Sunridge Middle School are doing what they do best for Christmas – helping others.
The group has established a giving tree for the Salvation Army, with middle schoolers in mind.
“The Salvation Army asked us to help with gifts for children of middle school age,” said Sunridge counselor Barbara Larson.
That age group is not as easy to shop for as younger children, but who would know better what a sixth-, seventh- or eighth-grader would want than one of their peers?
“When they (the students) asked what they should bring, I told them to bring things they would give as birthday presents,” Larson said.
That approach worked. Nike caps, videos, audio equipment and other “cool” gifts were soon to be found underneath the 20-foot tree in the middle school commons area.
