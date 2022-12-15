100 years ago
Pendleton will raise a minimum fund of $2000 for the aid of Astoria, recently stricken when the heart of the city was destroyed by fire, according to a decision taken by the board of managers of the Pendleton Commercial association this afternoon.
Subscriptions will be taken at the office of the association and by a special committee which was appointed at this afternoon’s meeting.
The committee includes Charles Marsh, J. W. Maloney, George Wallace, Robert Simpson and Chauncey Bishop.
The East Oregonian will match the largest individual gift made in Pendleton.
There is urgent need of a large relief fund for the stricken city because thousands of workers have been cut off from their sources of income in the dead of winter. Hundreds were rendered homeless but these have been provided with temporary quarters and about 2000 daily are being fed at the army kitchen set up by the relief organization.
50 years ago
Ambitious John Murray Junior High School students have provided half a beef which will be distributed by the Salvation Army prior to Christmas.
The project, in which most of the students participated, was the idea of a student council committee.
Word was passed to the students to collect all the KTIX lucky chex certificates they could and bring them to school. The certificates’ value is based on the amount of purchase at stores participating in the radio station promotion. The certificates can be used for bidding purposes at weekly auctions.
The students turned in between $7,000 and $8,000 in certificates.
25 years ago
C.M. Bishop Jr., 72 isn’t bragging when he talks about the famous wool shirt his father invented in 1924.
“It’s the glory of the Oregon frontier. Vital, honest, appreciating the quality of life: a Pendleton shirt represents all those things,” says Bishop, in just-call-me-Mort sincerity.
But on the Friday before Christmas, that tradition will end when Pendleton will make its last shirt in Oregon. The company will close down its Milwaukie factory and send fabric to Nebraska and Mexico to make the shirts.
“It used to be really special,” says Eileen Atkinson, who has packed boxes at the Milwaukie plant for the past decade. Now, she says, “this shirt is just like any other short. The Pendleton shirt is gone.”
The story of Pendleton Woolen Mills dares back to 1863, when a weaver named Thomas Kay sailed from Yorkshire to the new state of Oregon, going from sheep country to sheep country. He opened a mill in Salem, raised a family and taught his daughter Fannie the wool trade.
Fannie Kay married a retail merchant Clarence Pleasant Bishop. Their three sons Clarence Morton, Roy and Chauncey Bishop studied textiles in Philadelphia and returned west. In 1909, the brothers purchased an abandoned mill in Pendleton and named their new company after the town.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.