100 years ago
Senator Roy W. Ritner, of Pendleton, acting governor of Oregon, has announced that unless recommended by the sentencing judge, the prosecuting attorney of the state parole board, no pardons will be issued to men now serving in the Oregon state penitentiary.
Such a recommendation must be augmented by a statement from the warden of the prison to the effect that in his opinion the convict proposed for release would not be a menace to society.
This was announced in a statement issued by the acting governor in Salem today.
“Owing to the approach of Christmas,” said the acting governor’s statement, “many persons who have friends or relatives in the state penitentiary are making requests for pardons, I desire to say that I have not and will not issue a pardon without the recommendation of the trial judge, the prosecuting attorney or the state parole board.”
50 years ago
Finally! For the first time in 14 days the temperature got above freezing.
The event occurred at the airport weather station in Pendleton at 5 p.m. Saturday when the temperature reached 34 degrees. It was the first time since 3 p.m. Dec. 2 that an above freezing temperature had been recorded at the station.
The thaw is more pronounced around the foothills of the Blue Mountains and is just now beginning to take hold here, according to the weather service.
At Hermiston, the high Sunday was just 33 and the low 26. At Pendleton, the high yesterday was 46 and the low today 31.
The high at Pendleton is expected to be near 50 both today and tomorrow and the low tonight should be in the 30s.
A chance of showers, mainly near the Blue Mountains was expected today. Periods of rain are expected tonight and Tuesday.
Southwest winds of 15-20 miles per hour were expected at times.
25 years ago
The holiday season may be a time of joy and celebration, but a group of middle school students is working to make sure people stay safe during holiday festivities.
Since last week, members of Sunridge Middle School’s Oregon Student Safety on the Move (OSSOM) program have been collecting signatures from people, pledging they will not drink and drive in the upcoming weeks.
The group, which has about 40 members, is part of the statewide OSSOM program that is funded by the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Department of Human Resources’ Office of Alcohol and Drug Prevention.
To be a member, students must sign a car, saying they agree to promote a healthy lifestyle among friends and family, and within the school and community. They also agree to practice personal habits that are safe, healthy and legal.
