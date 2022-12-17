100 years ago

Senator Roy W. Ritner, of Pendleton, acting governor of Oregon, has announced that unless recommended by the sentencing judge, the prosecuting attorney of the state parole board, no pardons will be issued to men now serving in the Oregon state penitentiary.

