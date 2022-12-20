100 years ago
Miss Louise Hanger who has been visiting at the home of Rev. and Mrs. O. D. Harris has gone to Walla Walla where she will make her home.
The residence of Dr. J. O. Kenyon, dentist of Milton was practically destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon. The fire was discovered in the upper part of the house next to the roof and it is supposed to have started from a defective flue. When first noticed it had made such progress that it is doubtful if the building could have been saved if the neared fire hydrant had not failed to work, which it did, an another one back of the college and on another street was hurriedly coupled to and a stream was consumed except about half of the outside walls which are so charred that they are not fit for fuel. All the household contents were saved except the range and a few other things.
50 years ago
An F101 fighter plane returning from a training exercise disappeared while approaching Portland early today and searchers spotted wreckage of the jet at late morning in the North Plains area northwest of here off U.S. 26.
The Oregon Air National Guard said the plane was reported down in the McKay Creek area about five miles of North Plains, an area 16 miles northwest of Portland. Ground searchers from the Washington County Sheriff’s office were en route to the area.
Sheriff’s deputies said the Oregon Air National Guard jet was down in rough, wooded hill country near the ridge line between the Columbia River and the Tualatin Basin. The site was reported to be between Scappoose and North Plains.
Officials said fate of the pilot was not known. His name was not immediately released.
The search started in the Scappoose area but later switched to the North Plains area.
25 years ago
Megan Corey of Pendleton has been named Pendleton Round-Up Queen for 1998. She served as a princess in 1997.
The new court was introduced this morning during a get-acquainted breakfast at Doug and Heather Corey’s ranch home in Adams. Corey is joined on the court by princesses Shana Anderson of Pendleton, Kristen Hagen of Walla Walla, Cicely Loftus of Pendleton and Casey Seeger of Echo.
Corey, 19, attends Portland State University, majoring in speech and communication. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1996. She has participated in 4-H horse showing, winning honors at the Umatilla County Fair. For many years she competed in the Mustangers, winning the all-around championship as well as numerous individual events.
