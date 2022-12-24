100 years ago

When a man retires from the political field he should get into some business that will keep him busy most of the 24 hours of the day so he won’t have time to be lonesome. This theory is held by G. L. Dunning, who will retire the first of the year as county commissioner after a service of four years, and in order to live up to his theory, Mr. Dunning has picked the dairy business as the one he will specialize in.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.