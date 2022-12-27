100 YEARS AGO
The total of tax levies for all purposes in Pendleton this coming year will be just one-fourth of one mill higher than it was during this year, according to figures taken from the rolls in the county assessor’s office. The total levy for 1923 will be an even 38 mills.
The taxes paid by residents of the city come under three heads. They are for city purposes, for schools, and the regular country and state levy. The county and state levy is less than it was last year, the city is the same and the school rate is slightly higher.
The rate for city purposes is 11 mills. The county and state levy is 16 mills even as against 16.35 mills which was paid this year, and the school levy is 11 mills as against a rate of 10.4 mills for the year just passing.
50 YEARS AGO
Winter’s bite is showing up on Pendleton’s streets.
More than 20 big frost boils have broken paving in many places.
Some breakup has also been reported on state highways and country roads.
But the problem is worse on heavily traveled city streets.
All available city crews have started work on the chuckholes, said city engineer John R.
Molsness. Efforts will be concentrated first on arterial streets and the central business district.
Molsness estimated it will take about two weeks for the total repair job.
25 YEARS AGO
Reading, ‘riting and ‘rithmetic may be standard far for most first- through fifth-grade students, but for the past three months at Sherwood Heights Elementary School, students have opened a window to an entirely different language and culture.
Since October, Shinsuke Takamori of Japan has been a teaching intern at the elementary school. And while he plans on staying after his work in Pendleton is done, he is quick to admit that there are many differences between the American and Japanese educational systems.
But it’s not his first trip to the United States. Takamori graduated from Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont., in 1992. After working for a sports equipment company near Tokyo for several years, he saw an ad in a Japanese newspaper for the International Internship Program, which gives people the chance to work abroad. After a six-month stint as an intern for a Bellingham, Wash., private school, Takamori came to Pendleton.
“I paid my money to them (the internship program), and they released my resume to high schools, middle schools and elementary schools. And then Keith found me,” Takamori said of Sherwood first-grade teacher Keith May.
