100 years ago

A community Christmas tree sponsored by the Helix Commercial club was given Sunday evening Dec. 21 in the Christian church. A cantata “Santa Claus Dream” was very credibly given by Helix school children under the direction of Superintendent Voelker and Mrs. Clifford Kendall. The school orchestra with Miss Harriet Brown at the piano furnished the music for the evenings entertainment.

