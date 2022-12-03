100 years ago The Umatilla County Taxpayers League held a meeting at the court house Saturday afternoon and after naming committees to investigate state and county taxes agreed to meet again at 1:30 next Saturday to hear the reports of the committees and take action.

Judge James A. Fee, president of the league, presided and outlined the need of action to curtail taxes. The judge spoke of the value in the tax supervising board that operates in Multnomah county and suggested the same plan might work favorable in all counties. He believes the lid on taxation should be applied by a board composed not of office holders who have the spending of money of disinterested taxpayers who represent the public.

