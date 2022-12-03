100 years ago The Umatilla County Taxpayers League held a meeting at the court house Saturday afternoon and after naming committees to investigate state and county taxes agreed to meet again at 1:30 next Saturday to hear the reports of the committees and take action.
Judge James A. Fee, president of the league, presided and outlined the need of action to curtail taxes. The judge spoke of the value in the tax supervising board that operates in Multnomah county and suggested the same plan might work favorable in all counties. He believes the lid on taxation should be applied by a board composed not of office holders who have the spending of money of disinterested taxpayers who represent the public.
Talks during the meeting were made by Dr. F. W. Vincent, Senator H. J. Taylor and others. Senator Taylor indicated that he proposes to work for tax reform at the legislature and to be back of the tax reducing program advocated by Governor-elect Pierce.
50 years agoSnow took out its furry on the Pendleton area over the weekend.
Today Pendleton was fighting ice and four inches of snow.
Considerable sunshine was expected today and Tuesday but it should remain cold. More snow is expected later in the week.
The Pendleton area was among the hardest hit in the state. Only Meacham with four inches and Enterprise with seven inches had as much snow and only a few areas were colder.
The high in Pendleton Sunday topped at 27 and the low today skidded to three at the airport weather station and four in downtown Pendleton.
Meacham recorded a low of four below while Ukiah has two, the Pendleton Experiment Station one and Hermiston 13.
Hermiston had just a trace of snow and Walla Walla only an inch. Ukiah had two inches of snow today.
The Columbia River Gorge was treacherous this morning with black ice and an inch of snow at both The Dalles and Cascade Locks.
The snow, ice and cold created a rash of auto accidents and was blamed for three fire runs in Hermiston Sunday.
25 years agoFor the first time in its 86 year history, the Pendleton Round-Up took in more than $1 million in revenues for the year.
Round-Up stockholders heard about the event’s financial standing and elected new officers at their annual meeting Tuesday night. Mike Hopper was re-elected for a second term as the Round-Up Association’s president.
For the 1997 fiscal year, which ended Oct. 31, the Round-Up made $1.01 million compared to $999,653 the previous year. That represents a revenue increase of about 1 percent.
Though ticket sales were down $8,500 from 1996, the Round-Up made more through beer concession sales, sponsorships and other areas.
Expenses also jumped, however, from $883,639 in 1996 to more than $920,000. Payroll and contract labor costs, maintenance and the amount of award money given all helped push expenses up 4.2 percent over 1996, said John Dikey, a certified accountant with Yergen and Meyer.
That left the non-profit Round-Up Association with an excess of just under $90,000 for the year. Overall assets of the Round-Up totaled more than $843,000 also up over the previous year.
