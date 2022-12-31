100 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. L. V. Macken and sons left Friday to spend the Christmas holidays with Mrs. Macken’s parents at Perrydale, Oregon.
The Community Christmas program was presented at the church Sunday evening at eight o’clock. A large crowd was in attendance and a good program presented. Santa made his appearance in due time and distributed candy, nuts and apples among the children. Following the program.
50 years ago
The December freeze in Oregon caused considerable damage to seedlings in forest tree nurseries throughout the state, according to preliminary tests conducted at the Forest Research Laboratory at Oregon State University, Corvallis.
Losses may run into millions of seedlings, cutting into an already short supply of stock needed to replant forest lands.
Three OSU forest researchers — Drs. Joe Zaerr, Denis Lavendar and Richard Hermann — have tested seedlings the past week from several public and private nurseries in the state.
Using equipment and methods developed at OSU for studies of the nature of frost injury in forest trees, the researchers found that many of the sampled seedlings were damaged too severely to use for planting.
Damage was reported extensive at the big forest tree nurseries at Canby and Elkton. The Elkton nursery is operated by the State Department of Forestry and the one at Candy by the Industrial Forestry Association.
Damage to trees in the forests is not expected to be severe, the researchers believe. Forest trees normally undergo a seasonal change that help them resist effects of freezing, they point out, and most forest trees probably reached that state of resistance by the time of the December freeze.
25 years ago
A former Walla Walla resident and Pendleton child-care teacher has been named director of the Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon.
Cindylee Villareale will fill the new position made possible by a grant from the Meyer Memorial Trust.
Villereale has been a teacher at Sister Helen Ann Wee Care, owned by St. Anthony Hospital, for nearly two years.
“I’m excited to get to serve the community,” she said. “I love the learning environment that’s here at the Children’s Museum. This is a dream come true.”
In addition to the adding a full-time director, the facility also has a new president of the board of directors. Brenda Simpson, who has been on the board since its very first planning meeting, has assumed that position.
Having a full-time staff member means, among other things, that the museum can continue to grow in its mission to serve all of Eastern Oregon.
