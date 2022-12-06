100 years agoThe old and long expressed idea that old timers were much better trained in spelling than is the modern generation went glimmering today when a battle royal on the subject was staged at the Rotary luncheon as part of the educational week program. Superintendent Inlow conducted the meet and two teams representing the Rotary club and the grade school of Pendleton matched abilities in orthography. The pupils participating were Elbert Belts and Eva Tobin of Washington school and Vera Stubbledfield and Gilbert Perard of Hawthorne while Rotary was represented by Berj Jerard, George Clark, Mac Hoke and R. E. Chloupek. In the tryout the school pupils were victorious.

Prior to the spelling match an address to the Rotary club was given by young Jack Isaminger of Lincoln school. It was a masterly effort and elected much applause as did also selections by the high school glee club.

