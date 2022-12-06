100 years agoThe old and long expressed idea that old timers were much better trained in spelling than is the modern generation went glimmering today when a battle royal on the subject was staged at the Rotary luncheon as part of the educational week program. Superintendent Inlow conducted the meet and two teams representing the Rotary club and the grade school of Pendleton matched abilities in orthography. The pupils participating were Elbert Belts and Eva Tobin of Washington school and Vera Stubbledfield and Gilbert Perard of Hawthorne while Rotary was represented by Berj Jerard, George Clark, Mac Hoke and R. E. Chloupek. In the tryout the school pupils were victorious.
Prior to the spelling match an address to the Rotary club was given by young Jack Isaminger of Lincoln school. It was a masterly effort and elected much applause as did also selections by the high school glee club.
As part of the luncheon today hot rolls were furnished by the domestic science class of the high school.
50 years agoIt did snow, it is snowing and it will snow.
That, in a snow boot, is the weather outlook.
Pendleton, already shivering under four inches of snow, awoke this morning to temperatures in the teens and more snow.
There is one bright spot, however. The chance of snow should decrease to 50 per cent tonight and 30 per cent tomorrow.
The high in Pendleton today was expected to get into the upper teens before sliding like a bobsled on the ice, to zero to five tonight.
The high tomorrow should get no warmer than 10 to 15.
Heavy snow was expected over the mountains today and Heppner was finding that out this morning as it was reported to be snowing hard there with three inches of snow on the ground.
North to northeast winds of 10-20 miles per hour were also expected.
The high in Pendleton yesterday was 19 and the low today was 14.
25 years agoIt is time once again for the battle of the cans. For the third year now, students at Hermiston and Pendleton high school are competing to see who can collect more cans of food for the hungry. In its first year the challenge yielded more than 11,000 cans for the Salvation Army and Hermiston Safety Center food baskets.
“It’s the kids’ way of giving to the community during the holiday season,” Hermiston student leadership advisor Tom Kopta said.
Pendleton leadership teacher Vivkie Read agreed, saying it’s not which school wins or loses but how many hungry people benefit that counts most.
“We try to make it a positive thing no matter who wins because it should be. It’s a win-win for the community and the kids,” Read said.
Last year, nine of Hermiston High’s student leadership team sang Pendleton’s fight song. The score is tied however, because Pendleton lost the first year of the challenge. That winter, 54 of Read’s leadership students visited Hermiston High.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.