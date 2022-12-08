Those persons not in touch with the industry of agriculture who are of the opinion that this business, which produces about $10,000,000 in Umatilla county every year, is non-progressive, would suffer a very rude awakening if they were to spend as little time at two or three hours in an intelligent and sympathetic perusal of the annual report recently submitted by Fred Bennion, county agent.
The report is a comprehensive resume of what has been accomplished by the county agent and the county farm bureau from December 1, 1921, until November 30, 1922. It is made every year, according to the requirements of law. While ostensibly a report on what the office of the country agent has done during that course of one year, in reality it offers a graphically presented cross-section of the monumental affairs of the county’s biggest wealth producer, agriculture.
50 years ago
It won’t be quite so cold in Pendleton tonight — perhaps only 10 below zero.
The temperature plunged to 15 below zero Thursday night in downtown Pendleton. The weather service predicted a low of zero to 10 below tonight.
Pendleton’s minus 15 didn’t come close to matching temperatures in some other places. Out of Heppner on Highway 207, for instance, the highway department recorded a 40 below reading. It dropped to minus 30 at Ukiah overnight and 24 below at the Pendleton experiment station.
Hermiston had 10 below and Meacham 11 below.
25 years ago
The first snow storm of the season deposited 3-4 inches of snow in the Pendleton area and about half that much in Hermiston. But driving conditions were complicated by the freezing rain that fell before and after the snow in some areas.
Umatilla County Road Master Hal Phillips said Sunday night’s snowfall was deepest in Pendleton and the outlying area, but Hermiston has the more treacherous road conditions.
In Pendleton, the “snow was fairly wet allowing for fairly good traction,” Phillips said. But a school bus slid into a power pole at the intersection of 10th Street and Despain Avenue on Pendleton’s North Hill. No one was injured and about 35 high school students walked the rest of the way to school.
In Hermiston, the wet snow was covered by freezing rain this morning. Milton-Freewater received about 1.5 inches of snow, but did not have the freezing rain to complicate conditions, Phillips said.
