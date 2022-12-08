100 years ago

Those persons not in touch with the industry of agriculture who are of the opinion that this business, which produces about $10,000,000 in Umatilla county every year, is non-progressive, would suffer a very rude awakening if they were to spend as little time at two or three hours in an intelligent and sympathetic perusal of the annual report recently submitted by Fred Bennion, county agent.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.