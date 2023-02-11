100 years ago

Some time during the coming summer dirt will be flying in the McKay reservoir job, near Pendleton on McKay creek, and there will be work there for 400 or 500 men, according to indications. The sum of $363,000 is in the budget for the year expiring June 30, 1923, and the budget for the project year following carries $750,000 for the project, thus making a total of $1,113,000 for the project up to a year from July 1.

