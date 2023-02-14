100 years ago

The weather bureau reported a severe southwest storm blowing in from the Pacific. A northeast gale was blowing at 84 miles an hour at Tatoosh Head last night and was continuing fresh today. There is danger of even severer weather tonight and tomorrow than has gripped the northwest the last two days. The bureau reported the possibility of a silver thaw, the northeasts’ dreaded winter visitor, but there is an excellent chance of escaping.

