The weather bureau reported a severe southwest storm blowing in from the Pacific. A northeast gale was blowing at 84 miles an hour at Tatoosh Head last night and was continuing fresh today. There is danger of even severer weather tonight and tomorrow than has gripped the northwest the last two days. The bureau reported the possibility of a silver thaw, the northeasts’ dreaded winter visitor, but there is an excellent chance of escaping.
Storm conditions as reported today are very severe. The cold ranged from 50 degrees above in the upper Willamette valley to several degrees below zero in Eastern Oregon and Washington. The snow is drifted high in many places, with six inches to a foot on the level.
Wires are generally working undamaged but train service is slightly late. Portland schools are closed. High winds caused some damage in Eastern Oregon and heavy snows are falling at Astoria and southwestern Washington this morning.
50 years ago
A decision on whether to close the school at Adams may be made by the March meeting of the Pendleton School Board, chairman Virginia Lindberg announced at a meeting of the board Tuesday night.
Four Adams residents were at the meeting and proposed that it would be financially feasible to keep the school open by busing students to Adams from the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
At a board meeting at Adams last month, figures were presented that which projected Tuesday night from Adams residents said that if additional students were bused to Adams the cost could be lowered to less than the district average.
The letter also said:
“The Adams School building is used seven days a week by the Adams community and also by the residents of Mission area. The Little League field is used every day during the summer. What are you going to do with this fine plant? Even if you close it up, you still must pay taxes on it. The school is a building that has no problems. It is in far better shape than several of the newer buildings in Pendleton.”
25 years ago
Gov. John Kitzhaber said Friday he hopes to smooth out some of the controversy over the federal proposal to ban logging in roadless areas of national forests.
Kitzhaber was in La Grande Friday to talk with county commissioners and others about the health of Eastern Oregon’s forests. On his way there, he stopped to visit Pendleton High School and to talk with the East Oregonian editorial staff.
At the Eastside Forest Health Forum in La Grande, the governor planned to tell local officials that they should not pill their support of the Interior Columbia Basin Ecosystem Management Projects. Officials across Eastern Oregon counties have expressed past support for the management project, which aims to set guidelines for huge areas of federally owned lands.
