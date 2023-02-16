100 years ago

Deprived of the services of Gillette, the Pendleton high school quintet went to Walla Walla this morning where the basketball team of the Garden City will be met tonight in the second inter-school contest of this season. In the first game, which was played on the local floor, the Washington lads won the honors after a nip and tuck battle.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.