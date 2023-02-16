100 years ago
Deprived of the services of Gillette, the Pendleton high school quintet went to Walla Walla this morning where the basketball team of the Garden City will be met tonight in the second inter-school contest of this season. In the first game, which was played on the local floor, the Washington lads won the honors after a nip and tuck battle.
The old dope bucket contains a mixture which indicates that the Buckaroos stand a good chance of coming away from Walla Walla with the light end of the tally marks. Gillette, forward, is sick and probably will not be able to get into the game. His fast heady work will be missed, and the double Wallans will have the advantage of playing on their own floor.
Tomorrow night another hard game will be played here when the basket tossers from The Dalles stuck a lemon in Pendleton’s mouth in the first game between the two schools this season, which was played at The Dalles, but Coach Homer C. Taylor is expecting his lads to write a story with a different ending when the issue is tried on the local floor. The game will be fast and worth seeing in any event.
50 years ago
Hospitality, cooking and service. These are but a few of the areas to be covered by the Hospitality and Other Service Training course now going into its second year at Pendleton High School.
HOST, as the course is called, is designed to provide career training for students interested in the food service industry.
The program began in January of 1972 as a first step towards the state-promoted Food Education and Service Training (FEAST) cluster curriculum. To meet state stipulations as a cluster the program would have to include English and math classes oriented to food service in a four-hour-per-day block.
The PHS program only includes the two-hour food service class.
Elnor Alkio, HOST instructor at PHS, said an attempt is being made to develop a cluster group for the food service class. However, it is not known how far in the future that plan will become reality.
The cluster concept is part of a new emphasis on career education from the Oregon Board of Education.
25 years ago
You know it’s snowing hard when a sled dog race gets canceled. That’s what happened Sunday when a “don’t forget it’s still winter” storm draped the Blue Mountains in snow. The Tollgate area was hardest hit, collecting 14-16 inches of new snow over the weekend.
The Bigfoot Rendezvous Sled Dog Races went on Saturday as planned at Morning Creek Sno-Park near Tollgate. But it was snowing so hard Sunday morning that the second day of the annual events was canceled.
It snowed all day Saturday and Saturday night at Tollgate and didn’t stop Sunday until about 4 p.m. The snow total at the Tollgate summit is now near six feet.
The storm dropped nearly five inches of snow at Meacham and topped it off with a low of 14 degrees this morning. Ukiah recorded four inches of snow. The storm lost its momentum farther east; Joseph reported an inch of new snow and Union a trace.
While it was snowing in the Blue it was raining in the Columbia Basin. Pendleton recorded nearly a half an inch of rain over the weekend, bringing the monthly total to 1.01 inches. That’s close to the average monthly precipitation total of 1.14 inches with two weeks left in February.
