100 years ago

Held bad, judged from any viewpoint, the floor of pardons and paroles granted by Roy Ritner, acting governor, at the end of last year, was severely criticised in a voluminous report by the special committee of the Oregon Bar association just filed with that body. The five committeemen made exhaustive research into the circumstances surrounding the avalanche of executive clemency and they found not a single thing to commend. The report which comprised 63 typewritten pages, was signed by the full committee: Joseph N. Teal, chairman; Richard W. Montague, R. L. Connor, E. R. Bryson and Oscar Hayter.

