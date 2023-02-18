Held bad, judged from any viewpoint, the floor of pardons and paroles granted by Roy Ritner, acting governor, at the end of last year, was severely criticised in a voluminous report by the special committee of the Oregon Bar association just filed with that body. The five committeemen made exhaustive research into the circumstances surrounding the avalanche of executive clemency and they found not a single thing to commend. The report which comprised 63 typewritten pages, was signed by the full committee: Joseph N. Teal, chairman; Richard W. Montague, R. L. Connor, E. R. Bryson and Oscar Hayter.
Analysis of cases in which prisoners were set free showed the release of 36 on parole, 31 by conditional pardon, and one, a murdered, by full pardon, during the period from November 12, 1922, to January 1 of this year. This number included men convicted of the most revolting crimes. For instance, the man given a full pardon was serving a life sentence for murder, having killed his victim and hid his body in a trunk and attempted to ship it as baggage.
50 years ago
A Pendleton sailor’s efforts spurred a drive that resulted in the collection of $2,600 for the financially burdened family of a six-month-old kidney patient in Grants Pass.
Postal Clerk 1,C. Bert J. Moore, stationed aboard Sacramento, read of the hardship of Mr. and Mrs. Boren and their infant son, Danny, in the Pacific Stars and Stripes. Moore, the son of Mr. and Mrs. William T. Moore of 1909 SE Byers Place, Pendleton, then got permission from the Sacramento’s commanding officer to “give these guys something to do besides work and watch movies.”
With that he began the donation drive by challenging the 60-man crew to match or beat his $5. As a disc jockey on the ship’s radio entertainment system. Moor also repeatedly offered $5 donations when anyone could call in and identify recording artists.
The drive soon involved the whole crew, with continual coverage of progress in the ship’s newspaper. One sailor earned a $20 donation for shaving his head, and some of the individual donations were as much as $60.
More money was collected through two “anchor pools,” or raffles, where crewmen bought guesses of the time the first mooring line would be secured to the pier at an upkeep stop in Japan. The winner won part of the money, but mist then into Danny’s fund.
Moore said as the fund went above the $2,500 level. “The best sailors in the Navy are on this ship.”
25 years ago
Three Pendleton High School students have been arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses as the result of a two-months-long undercover investigation by the School District and the Pendleton Police.
This morning, 18-year-old Jeremy Faybill, was arrested at his northeast Pendleton home for delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, said Pendleton Police Chief Ed Taber.
In addition, a 17-year-old was lodged at the Umatilla County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of methamphetamine and sale of methamphetamine. Last week, police seized an assault rifle from his car while parked at the high school.
The student will not be charged in the gun incident, but school district Superintendent Al Meunier said the incident will be included in a recommendation for his expulsion.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for possession of marijuana, sale of marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. He was cited and released to his parents, Taber said.
