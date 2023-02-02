100 years agoThe frightened cry of the ground-hog, mingled with the groan of the householder who has been casting a war eye at the fuel-bin, and the chortle of the coal dealer who has been doing the same, was heard in Pendleton this morning when the G. H. after venturing forth, saw his shadow and returned to his subterrain residence, there to await the end of bad weather.

He must have shut his door with a bank this morning, for the sun was shining with all the brightness of summer and cast sure-‘nough shadow: Sunbeams did their best to belie the thermometer, which last night snowed the mercury at 11, and which today registers at the freezing point.

