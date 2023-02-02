100 years agoThe frightened cry of the ground-hog, mingled with the groan of the householder who has been casting a war eye at the fuel-bin, and the chortle of the coal dealer who has been doing the same, was heard in Pendleton this morning when the G. H. after venturing forth, saw his shadow and returned to his subterrain residence, there to await the end of bad weather.
He must have shut his door with a bank this morning, for the sun was shining with all the brightness of summer and cast sure-‘nough shadow: Sunbeams did their best to belie the thermometer, which last night snowed the mercury at 11, and which today registers at the freezing point.
Years and years ago, February 2 was known as Candlemas day and observed as the day which falls almost precisely in the middle of an average winter. It was concluded by our forefathers that if the day was sunny, more winter was in store, whereas if it was stormy, spring was in the offing. In some way the ground-hog attached himself to the superstition and since that time has set himself up as an authority who rivals even Major Moorhouse.
50 years ago“Flu cases reported by doctors in Umatilla County during the past week are definitely higher,” Dr. Tamara Vega, Umatilla County public health officer said today.
The Hermiston area shows the largest increase in cases, with 50 reported this week, Dr. Vega noted. Doctors in Umatilla County notify the health department of the general number of cases and its from these reports the tabulations are made.
At St. Anthony Hospital flu cases remain constant although the incoming cases appear to be lessening somewhat. The limitation of visitors, requested by doctors last week, has been lifted. “We were worried about our patients in the hospital, surgical and geriatric particularly,” Sister Joseph Antoine, administrator, told The East Oregonian.
Pendleton Community Hospital’s staff feels their flu cases are not falling off and are slightly above normal for this time of year.
“We are discouraging visitors from anyone other than family,” Ed Bowers, Community Hospital administrator reported, “particularly if the visitor has any symptoms of a cold or flu.”
25 years agoNine years and $481.4 million dollars later, the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program still has not fulfilled the point of its existence.
And yet the Army says it will need another $598.6 million to operate the program.
In 1988, the Army estimates the cost of CSEPP’s life span at $144 million. It now says the cost will be $1.03 billion with 66.4 percent of the funds going for operation and maintenance and 33.6 percent for procurement funds. Army officials say the original estimate was made before the program’s scope, requirements and time frames were fully established.
After 50 years during which various communities around the country were unwitting neighbors to lethal chemical weapon stockpiles, the Army formed CSEPP to put in place emergency management and response capabilities for the chemical weapons stockpiles.
The U.S. General Accounting Office’s most recent report on CSEPP (June 1997) attributes CSEPP’s inability to get its program in place to longstanding management weaknesses — including disagreements between the Army and the Federal Emergency Management Agency about their respective roles and responsibilities.
