100 years ago
“Sure we’re going to Walla Walla!”
That’s the O. A. C. club committee’s answer when asked if the bunch of loyal Aggie Rooters is still planning on the going over to the neighboring city in cars Friday night for the O. A. C.-Whitman game, despite the storm and rumors of bad roads.
Stages to Walla Walla began running yesterday afternoon, and the committee announces that the roads are all clear.
Everyone going from here will meet at the county library in Pendleton at 5 o’clock sharp Friday afternoon. Cars to accommodate all rooters have been arranged for, and they will start moving shortly after 5. Those who have not done so already are requested to notify the committee at once, if they plan to go.
The trip over in cars, a real live rooter section at the Aggies’ last 1923 game, a big feed at College Inn afterwards with the team and Coach “Bob” Hagers as guests are just a few of the features in store for club members. Lowell “Stocky” Stockman will lead the “gang” in yells and songs during the game and the feed.”
50 years ago
The Pendleton City Council adopted a sidewalk improvement program Tuesday.
It also approved John Burak’s motion that an ordinance be prepared which will require the construction of a sidewalk as part of any new paved street.
“We will have a more beautiful city and it will be safer for our children,” Burak said. Some parts of Pendleton, in the south-west area, have no or few sidewalks.
A sidewalk survey report prepared by the city’s engineer’s office and the city manager said, “It is apparent that many public sidewalks in the city are damaged and deteriorated.”
Damage has been sure to weather, freezing and thawing of water under the walks, tree roots, sinking and settling and wear and tear from foot and auto traffic over a long period of time.
The downtown core area will be first on the list for repairs.
25 years ago
Stepping into the moist warmth of the Pendleton Orchid Company is a sensuous experience, especially on a gray and windy February day.
Inside, delicate blooms dance above fleshy green plants, where root tendrils creep out from underneath thick leaves. The air, ripe with humidity and the smell of green, growing things, is warmed by a woodstove and eddied about on fan-driven currents.
Even the inanimate objects — not the muddy bucked and black plastic of your average greenhouse but a redwood counter, wrought iron table and a collection of driftwood and seashells along on windowsill — contribute to the atmosphere.
The decor reflects the precious career experience of the green-house’s owner. April Prowse, 28, returned to her hometown to open the fledgling business after 10 years in the interior design business.
“I wanted to incorporate more of a softness to the greenhouse, so it’s not cold and stark,” said Prowse.
She has certainly accomplished that with the 1,000 square foot structure which she built with the help of her parents, Jeannie and Richard Prowse.
