100 years ago
The Knights of Pythias gave a benefit dance in the Legion Hall Saturday evening. Although roads were in a bad condition a fairly good crowd attended. Jones’ orchestra of four pieces furnished the music.
Mrs. J. T. Lieuallen Jr. of Adams visited at the home of her mother Mrs. Anna W. McIntyre Saturday.
Mrs. De Long is here from her home in Salem visiting at the home of her daughter Mrs. Lorin Basler.
The Athena schools were closed Wednesday noon because of the flu epidemic which is visiting the town. Over sixty of the students were confined to their home when school closed. Social functions were postponed because of the epidemic. The schools opened again Monday morning with a pretty good attendance. Many of the townspeople are now confined to their homes.
50 years ago
A Blue Mountain Community College budget requiring a levy increase of 3 per cent was approved unanimously Wednesday night by the BMCC budget committee.
Bob Mautz of Pendleton, committee chairman, said the budget, presented last week by BMCC president Wallace McCrae, was well organized, well thought out and one which should receive good support.
Voters in the college district Umatilla and Morrow counties will be asked to approve the budget April 2.
The budget total, $2,058,875, is 4.6 per cent more than this year’s budget. Only a 3 per cent tax rate increase will be needed because of increases in true cash value and state support, and a $50,000 cash carry over.
The budget will require a tax rate increase from $1.73 to $1.78 per $1,000 of true cash value.
McCrae said last week that the budget provided for the possibility of an associate degree nursing program to begin with winter term. Board Chairman Bob Abrams of Heppner asked Wednesday night where the addition of such a program would dilute the practical nursing program. Assurance was given that nothing would be taken from the practical nursing program.
25 years ago
With two weeks left in the filing period, four candidates have filed for the four City Council seats up for election this year.
The candidates are the four who already hold the council seats: Carolyn Anderson, John Brenne, Steve Bjerke and Steve Taylor. As of this morning, one other person had picked up filing forms, but had not returned them, said City Recorder Judi Zoske. All candidates must file by 5 p.m., March 10.
The terms of the four incumbents who have filed for reelection expire at the end of this year. The primary election for the seats is scheduled for May 19. Candidates who receive a majority of votes at that time do not have to go through the general election in November.
Anderson holds the Ward III, representing the South Hill west of Southwest 13th Street. Brenne is the candidate for Ward I, which includes central and east Pendleton and the South Hill east of Southwest 13th. Bjerke, who was appointed to the City Council last summer, is running in Ward II, which includes most of the area north of the Umatilla River. Taylor’s seat is the one at-large position up for election.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.