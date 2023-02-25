100 years ago
Oregon will celebrate her 64th admission anniversary Monday at 6 p. m. – Postponed by the storm from February 14.
Formal observance of the anniversary of Oregon’s admission to the Union will be under the auspices of the Sons and Daughters of Oregon Pioneers, and will be held at the Chamber of Commerce.
Gilbert L. Hedges of Oregon City will be toastmaster and Governor Pierce and widows of someone the early pioneer governors of the state will be guests of honor. Mrs. Mary Marloe Wilkins, past president of the society and granddaughter of Samuel Kimbrough Barlow, will unveil a tablet, dedicated by the association to Barlow, as builder of the first wagon road connecting Eastern Oregon and Western Oregon.
50 years ago
Mid-winter 1972-73 may go into the record books for D. W. “Bud” and Juanita Bliss, as “the winter.”
It could be said that “it all came unraveled” in about a 12-week period. Bud Bliss says the trans-Pacific cruise for the retired Hermiston couple of 660 Orchard Ave. “unraveled 73 years of frustration, Nothing should ever bother me again.”
Juanita Bliss feels it has been “quite a winter,” that was capped by the couple being stricken with severe attacks of influenza. The retired businessman says it was the first time in his life that he has “really been sick.” He doesn’t like any part of it.
While both were bedfast at home Bliss was honored by receiving the “Distinguished Citizen Award” from the Greater Hermiston Chamber of Commerce and the Jaycees.
The 43-day trans-Pacific cruise on the S.S. President Wilson “made a fellow feel like he wanted to be rich,” said Bliss. According to the Hermiston couple the President Wilson offers all the fun and enjoyment of the very finest American resort hotel, plus the adventure and excitement of Honolulu, Yokohama, Keelung, Hong Kong, Manila and a three-day tour in Japan.
25 years ago
An educator from nearby Milton-Freewater has been selected as the new superintendent of schools for Athena-Weston School District.
Barbara A. Ceniga will replace Lynn Harris, who is retiring. Harris, who is ending a 34-year career in education, has been superintendent of Athena-Weston since 1989.
Ceniga is currently serving as a school psychologist and director of special and federal programs for the Milton-Freewater Unified School District. She has worked in that capacity since 1994. Prior to that, Ceniga was director of student services from 1991-1994 for Milton-Freewater.
She has worked in the education field for the past 26 years. Besides a strong background in counseling, Ceniga has been an instructor at Eastern Oregon State University as well as an elementary school teacher.
Ceniga received her bachelor’s degree in education from Eastern Oregon State University in 1970, her master’s degree in psychology from Walla Walla College in 1990 and her administrative certificate from Lewis and Clark college in Portland in 1994.
