100 years ago

On March 5 Pendleton fight fans will have opportunity to see another good boxing card. George Singer, matchmaker for the boxing commission has arranged to stage the next affair in the Happy Canyon dancing pavilion so as to accommodate a larger crowd than was possible in the Eagle Woodman hall.

