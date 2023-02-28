100 years ago
On March 5 Pendleton fight fans will have opportunity to see another good boxing card. George Singer, matchmaker for the boxing commission has arranged to stage the next affair in the Happy Canyon dancing pavilion so as to accommodate a larger crowd than was possible in the Eagle Woodman hall.
Allie Nelson of Boise and Frankie Webb of Portland will be the stars in the main event. They are both lightweights.
The semi windup will be between Mickie Rockson of Boise and Earl Newquist, Pendleton. These men are both light heavyweights and will box eight rounds.
The special event will be between Walter Woodfin of Baker and Buck Lieuallen, local speed cop. This go will be for six rounds and it is said Lieuallen will have a hard fight on his hands.
Kid Noreen and Battling Carpenter will fight four rounds and settle an issue that was stopped by a foul at the last card here.
There will also be a curtain raiser making a total of 31 rounds of fighting all told.
50 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Pedro of 513 SE Byers, Pendleton, could be forgiven if they had named their fifth son “Coincidence.”
The boy was born at Pendleton Community Hospital Monday, Feb. 26. His mother, Angie, was born Feb. 26. Angie’s mother, Mrs. Ed (Eola) Lilly of Hemiston, was born Feb. 26. Angie’s sister, Arlene Milne of Tucson, Ariz., had a daughter on Feb. 26.
The Pedro’s fifth son, Brandon, was the 26th baby born at Pendleton Community Hospital this year.
As if that wasn’t enough, the Pedro’s third son was born on Mrs. Pedro’s sister’s birthday.
The Pedro’s first son, Jamie, was born in the month of June. Their second son, Rick, was born 14 months and 5 days later, in the month of August. Their third son, David, was born in the month of December. And the fifth son was born, of course, in February, 14 months and 2 days after Casey.
IN CASE you hadn’t noticed, the youngsters were born in alternate months.
But planned parenthood or not, April is out, even though it would be the next alternate month. “That’s fishing season, and Jum wouldn’t let me foul him up,” quipped Mrs. Pedro.
25 years ago
Like the ancient mariners who looked to the heavens to guide them across the oceans, today’s cropdusters use beams from space to guide them across rolling hills of wheat and circles of potatoes, onions, peas and corn.
A Global Positioning Satellite system, commonly called GPS, mounted in the cockpit of Ken Meyer’s turbine-driven Thrush Commander airplane and connected to a light bar on the hood in front of him, is quickly replacing the white tissue flags that used to mark his paths across the fields. Radio Signals from satellites far out in space help the small in-board receiver pinpoint the exact longitude and latitude of the field and figure the angle of each turn.
In the competitive world of high-tech farm production, GPS gives Meyer’s employer, Landis West, an edge in the market.
The biggest advantage of the system is its accuracy. Meyer is no longer dependent on the white paper markers to tell him where he might have stopped earlier when winds picked up or when he left to reload.
