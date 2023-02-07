Mayor James A. Fee and members of the city council were especial guests of honor at the Rotary luncheon today and talks were made by various members of the city official family. Mayor Fee spoke briefly but declared that Councilman Gwinn is the orator of the council. Mr. Gwinn told of the efforts of the mayor and councilmen to give the city an economical yet efficient government. Councilman Claud Penlannd explained some of the details of the police reorganization and expressed the belief that with the various changes made in the efficiency of the department will be improved even though one less man be employed. The city administration is looking for considerable law enforcement help from state and federal prohibition agents. Councilman McCormmach and Bond also spoke. The Rotary club welcome to the visitors was given by George Clark who joined with President S. R. Thompson is declaring that the Rotary club is squarely back of the city administration and ready to help in any way where its services may be needed.
50 years ago
The Pendleton City Council settled Tuesday the long-standing dispute over awnings and marquees.
It decided that either one can come within seven feet of the sidewalk.
City ordinances had said that marquees, which are rigid structures, must be at least eight feet from the sidewalk. Awnings were allowed at seven feet.
The problem arose last summer when Perry Daboling of the Cinderella Shop discovered his store’s new marquee violated the ordinance. It’s lower than eight feet. He tried to get approval of an exception for the Cinderella Shop. Finally the council tabled the matter.
There it stayed for months. Two weeks ago the problem stirred again. Penney’s wants to install a new marquee – lower than eight feet.
Store manager Roy Margrave said that if the marquee had to be eight feet from the sidewalk it wouldn’t do the job of shading the store windows from the bright, color-fading sun.
The council tabled his plea two weeks ago, but okayed the Cinderella Shop marquee.
Tuesday night, in a 4-3 vote, the council approves a seven-foot height for all marquees and awnings.
25 years ago
From the grand rejuvenation of the swimming pool complex on the North Hill to new paths at unassuming McKay Neighborhood Park in south Pendleton, things are looking up for the parks system.
Park Commission members packed into two vans on Thursday morning and took a field trip to see firsthand what has taken place over the past year and what the future may hold for Pendleton’s parks. The trip included visits to six parks and tours of the Family Aquatic Center, Vert Auditorium and the McCune Gymnasium.
At each place, commissioners said they liked what they saw.
“I’m pleased with the way the city was moved ahead with the bonds. A lot of things are happening,” said Myron Nichols as fellow commissioner Sane Suverly nodded in agreement.
Nearly all the improvements in the city’s parks have been fueled by $3 million from voter-approved bonds. Parks Director Pat Dunham said he is excited to have presided over such an active time, even if keeping up with each project keeps him busy.
