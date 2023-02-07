100 years ago

Mayor James A. Fee and members of the city council were especial guests of honor at the Rotary luncheon today and talks were made by various members of the city official family. Mayor Fee spoke briefly but declared that Councilman Gwinn is the orator of the council. Mr. Gwinn told of the efforts of the mayor and councilmen to give the city an economical yet efficient government. Councilman Claud Penlannd explained some of the details of the police reorganization and expressed the belief that with the various changes made in the efficiency of the department will be improved even though one less man be employed. The city administration is looking for considerable law enforcement help from state and federal prohibition agents. Councilman McCormmach and Bond also spoke. The Rotary club welcome to the visitors was given by George Clark who joined with President S. R. Thompson is declaring that the Rotary club is squarely back of the city administration and ready to help in any way where its services may be needed.

